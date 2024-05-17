Piper Sandler Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $154.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.82.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,398. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

