Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.26.

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431 in the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,475. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 203.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

