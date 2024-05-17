Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells C$748,140.00 in Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00.

Frédéric Ruel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Frédéric Ruel sold 16,100 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total value of C$352,912.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$22.22 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of C$15.42 and a one year high of C$23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.6161873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -82.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OR has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.56.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

