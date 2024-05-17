O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.21 on Friday, reaching $1,009.19. The stock had a trading volume of 225,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,029. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,082.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,025.50. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total value of $2,723,530.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,581,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,988,797 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

