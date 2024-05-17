Oppenheimer Lowers Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Price Target to $11.00

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACHV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Achieve Life Sciences Trading Down 2.7 %

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Propel Bio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $11,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 342,731 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Articles

