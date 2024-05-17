Oppenheimer Boosts Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $100.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

Get Agilysys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agilysys

Agilysys Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AGYS opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $99.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.