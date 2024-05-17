OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Insider Sells $188,633.76 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $188,633.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Reardon Bonner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OSW stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

