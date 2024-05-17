Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,868.35% and a negative return on equity of 136.04%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Etfidea LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Omega Therapeutics
Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.
