Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Increases Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.66.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ECO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,245. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.99.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

