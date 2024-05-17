Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NRIX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.88.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. 2,727,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,362. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $814.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,893 shares of company stock worth $85,756. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

