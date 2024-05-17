NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
NL Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NL Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:NL traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,715. The firm has a market cap of $354.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $8.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About NL Industries
NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.
