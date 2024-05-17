National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Director Acquires $491,300.00 in Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
National Vision Price Performance
Shares of National Vision stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $27.02.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.49 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
