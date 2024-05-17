National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Director Acquires $491,300.00 in Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $27.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.49 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 165,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $206,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

