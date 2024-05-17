Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Issues Earnings Results

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

Mobivity stock remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.60. Mobivity has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.05.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

