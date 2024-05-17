Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Issues Earnings Results

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.
Mobivity Stock Performance
Mobivity stock remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.60. Mobivity has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.05.
Mobivity Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mobivity
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.