Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get Merus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRUS

Merus Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $45.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Merus by 90.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after buying an additional 945,871 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Merus during the third quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Merus by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 167,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 86,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.