Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 386,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,148. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. Merus has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $52.03.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at $53,377,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Merus by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after buying an additional 945,871 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Merus by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after buying an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,444,000 after buying an additional 444,444 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

