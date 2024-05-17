MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at KeyCorp

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.62.

MTZ stock opened at $106.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. MasTec has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $4,230,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

