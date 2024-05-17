Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Announces $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $23.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.2 %
MLM stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,834. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $602.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
