Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Announces $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $23.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

MLM stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,834. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $602.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Get Our Latest Report on MLM

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.