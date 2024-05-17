MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 192,993 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 110,849 shares.The stock last traded at $1.54 and had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on MarketWise from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

MarketWise Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $510.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in MarketWise in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

