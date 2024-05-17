Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.50.

MANH stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.78. The stock had a trading volume of 303,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.40. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

