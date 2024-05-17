Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 4.6% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 958,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,575,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

Lufax Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $964.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Lufax’s payout ratio is -178.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lufax by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,808,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,326,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 615,524 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Lufax by 44.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 654,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 201,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lufax by 56.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

