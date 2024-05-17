Loungers (LON:LGRS) Given New GBX 370 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.52) to GBX 370 ($4.65) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
