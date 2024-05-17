Loungers (LON:LGRS) Given New GBX 370 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.52) to GBX 370 ($4.65) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

LGRS traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 274 ($3.44). 239,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,857. The firm has a market capitalization of £284.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3,914.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Loungers has a 1-year low of GBX 178 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 274 ($3.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

