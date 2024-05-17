loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 293,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 432,291 shares.The stock last traded at $2.19 and had previously closed at $2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on loanDepot

loanDepot Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $701.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $228.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.40 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot

In other news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $32,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 783,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 83.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 397,095 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 879,650 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 172,802 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.