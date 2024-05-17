Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Lithium Americas from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE LAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. 2,204,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,065. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

