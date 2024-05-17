Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Short Interest Up 11.8% in April

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 494,700 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 442,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 48.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of LNN stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.96. 23,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,804. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.96.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

