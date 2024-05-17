Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,456 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,041,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,724,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

