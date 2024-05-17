Leerink Partnrs Lowers AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) to Hold

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $248.70 million, a P/E ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 1.79.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.83 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,811,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 399,892 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $557,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

