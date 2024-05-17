Krista Muhr Sells 93,333 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 93,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$215,319.23.

GAU traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$594.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03. Galiano Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$2.52.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galiano Gold had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 40.49%. Research analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3973064 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

