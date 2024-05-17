Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 266.88% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kopin’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kopin to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Kopin Price Performance

KOPN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 622,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,742. The company has a market capitalization of $96.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.56. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 94.96% and a negative net margin of 125.20%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

