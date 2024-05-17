KLR Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after buying an additional 131,797 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 91,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

