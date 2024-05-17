KeyCorp Raises Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $169.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $158.00 to $169.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

DY stock opened at $147.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $153.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,679,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 791.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 104,640 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,720,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 197,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.