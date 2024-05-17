KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KBR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

KBR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.68. 182,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 34.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 29.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,426,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,099,000 after buying an additional 328,009 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 26.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

