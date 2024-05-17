Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $88.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $71.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,775 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 142,543 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

