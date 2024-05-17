Jag Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,479. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.57.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

