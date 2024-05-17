Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 12,932 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 2.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $14,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $13,518,416. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $889.92. The stock had a trading volume of 224,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $873.39 and its 200 day moving average is $780.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price target (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $902.13.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

