Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,417 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Simmons First National worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 1,314.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 186,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,603. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

