Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.26. 3,711,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,151. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

