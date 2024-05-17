Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 29.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 336,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 95,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of CASS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,719. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $621.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.68 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 15.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

