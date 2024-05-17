Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 8,531 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 105.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises about 3.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $19,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $30,941,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FICO stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,407.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,230.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,185.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $745.45 and a 12-month high of $1,415.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.40.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

