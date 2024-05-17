Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 49 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.55. The stock had a trading volume of 390,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.42 and its 200 day moving average is $226.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

