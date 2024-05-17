Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 301 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,158 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in APi Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,619,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,981,000 after buying an additional 718,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,822,000 after buying an additional 666,655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth $13,746,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,780,000 after acquiring an additional 449,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.79. 1,494,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,249. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. APi Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,585 shares of company stock worth $10,578,496. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

