iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,715,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 2,331,404 shares.The stock last traded at $110.32 and had previously closed at $110.30.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4637 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
