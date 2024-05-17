iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,715,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 2,331,404 shares.The stock last traded at $110.32 and had previously closed at $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4637 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHV. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.