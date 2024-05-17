iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Up 13.5% in April

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,596,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ICLN opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

