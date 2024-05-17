iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,832,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 8,872,351 shares.The stock last traded at $5.49 and had previously closed at $5.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Friday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on iQIYI

iQIYI Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.23.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iQIYI by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.