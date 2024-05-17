Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,143. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 million, a P/E ratio of 162.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

