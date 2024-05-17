Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $24,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.04. 3,461,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,346,229. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

