Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Dividend Announcement

NSP stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $104.18. The company had a trading volume of 115,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,069. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. Insperity has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $128.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

