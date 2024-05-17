Insider Selling: The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) CEO Sells $598,790.56 in Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
New York Times Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYT stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14.
New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NYT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.
