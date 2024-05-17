Insider Buying: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO Purchases $684,000.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Treace purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,093,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,784,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMCI. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

