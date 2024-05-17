Inceptionr LLC Invests $251,000 in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 984,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,070,000 after buying an additional 26,647 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after buying an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 429,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,089 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,797 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $144.75. The company had a trading volume of 37,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $156.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average of $133.56.

Insider Activity

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $462,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

