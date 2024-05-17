IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Given New $12.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IN8bio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Laidlaw began coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Get IN8bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INAB

IN8bio Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of INAB opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that IN8bio will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INAB. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in IN8bio by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of IN8bio by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.